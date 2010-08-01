|
|
-
Thinking about parting out a Running 2002 F12X.
I have an F12X that I got from a friend of a friend that wasnt running. I replaced the waste gate, powder coated and cerakoted the turbo, replaced the exhaust manifold from a memeber's freshwater ski on here, I also cerakoted the exhaust manifold, I have replaced the reverse bushing, spark plugs are new, new handle bar pad, plastic exhaust outlet is new, and probably some more I am forgetting. The ski runs as it is now and has great compression. I did not get the title and its too much of a PITA to get it, so I am throwing around the idea of parting it out and would like to know if there is any interest in the parts. I can text pictures of certain things if you are interested. Just send me a message or post a reply.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules