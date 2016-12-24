1991 Yamaha Superjet with fresh 701cc 62T motor-Florida
I have a really clean used 1991 Yamaha Superjet with twin carb 701cc engine.
Has OEM Yamaha 62T cases
Yamaha 61x cylinder
Fresh top end
OEM Yamaha crankshaft
Dual 38mm Mikuni Carbs
Brand new black paint job
Motor freshly painted
Jet Dynamics Long version ride plate
Fresh traction mats
Primer
Beef-it handlepole brace kit
New steering cable
Etc.
Ski runs and looks great. Fires right up. Needs nothing. Great ski and lots of fun.
Price: $2400 with no trailer
Please call or text Pete at (727) 417-0765 with any questions.
Located in Largo, Florida 33773
Can deliver to the Daytona Freeride with paid, non-refundable deposit.