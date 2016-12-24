pxctoday

  Today, 10:51 AM
    Jetrace19
    1991 Yamaha Superjet with fresh 701cc 62T motor-Florida

    I have a really clean used 1991 Yamaha Superjet with twin carb 701cc engine.

    Has OEM Yamaha 62T cases
    Yamaha 61x cylinder
    Fresh top end
    OEM Yamaha crankshaft
    Dual 38mm Mikuni Carbs
    Brand new black paint job
    Motor freshly painted
    Jet Dynamics Long version ride plate
    Fresh traction mats
    Primer
    Beef-it handlepole brace kit
    New steering cable
    Etc.

    Ski runs and looks great. Fires right up. Needs nothing. Great ski and lots of fun.

    Price: $2400 with no trailer

    Please call or text Pete at (727) 417-0765 with any questions.
    Located in Largo, Florida 33773

    Can deliver to the Daytona Freeride with paid, non-refundable deposit.
