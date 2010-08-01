Hose under my engine looks like snake that swallowed a rat !!!
Check pics out, these are the smaller hoses going to engine and exhaust manifold
inlet cooling housings.
Hard and full of sand, I thought oil had made them swell.
problem stems from the tee piece in the oil cooler 1 inch hose.
its bore about 3mm.
I've decided to run larger diameter hoses , then restrict them somewhere on top
where I can get access. Also maybe a length of clear hose so I will know in future
when they are choked up.
also noticed anodes only fitted to the top cooling housings on exhaust manifold
and engine block. The top anode housings were spotless, the bottom housings without anodes fitted , were full of white buildup.
all the housings have provision for anodes, I'm going to install anodes
to all 4 housings.
to remove the left side engine block cooling housing, had to remove throttle body to get to one bolt, am going to install an Allen head bolt to aid removal in the future.
anyway, haven't had these bits apart over the last 5 years I have owned ski, so well worth the effort of removing, turbo, muffler, water box, intercooler and exhaust manifold and unbolting throttle body.
difficult access to every component makes this a challenging task.
considered taking engine out of ski simply coz there wasn't much left to do
for removal
F12X 2007 pretty well stock
Beat up landrover D1 to tow it
UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company
Honda XR 200 80s vintage
Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8
9 foot inflatable achilles !!!!