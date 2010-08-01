Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hose under my engine looks like snake that swallowed a rat !!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2012 Location On the beach Posts 110 Hose under my engine looks like snake that swallowed a rat !!! Check pics out, these are the smaller hoses going to engine and exhaust manifold

inlet cooling housings.

Hard and full of sand, I thought oil had made them swell.

problem stems from the tee piece in the oil cooler 1 inch hose.

its bore about 3mm.



I've decided to run larger diameter hoses , then restrict them somewhere on top

where I can get access. Also maybe a length of clear hose so I will know in future

when they are choked up.



also noticed anodes only fitted to the top cooling housings on exhaust manifold

and engine block. The top anode housings were spotless, the bottom housings without anodes fitted , were full of white buildup.

all the housings have provision for anodes, I'm going to install anodes

to all 4 housings.



to remove the left side engine block cooling housing, had to remove throttle body to get to one bolt, am going to install an Allen head bolt to aid removal in the future.



anyway, haven't had these bits apart over the last 5 years I have owned ski, so well worth the effort of removing, turbo, muffler, water box, intercooler and exhaust manifold and unbolting throttle body.

difficult access to every component makes this a challenging task.



considered taking engine out of ski simply coz there wasn't much left to do

for removal Attached Images image.jpg (402.1 KB, 3 views)

image.jpg (402.1 KB, 3 views) image.jpg (45.2 KB, 4 views)

image.jpg (45.2 KB, 4 views) image.jpg (46.7 KB, 3 views)

Beat up landrover D1 to tow it

UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company

Honda XR 200 80s vintage

Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8

9 foot inflatable achilles !!!! F12X 2007 pretty well stockBeat up landrover D1 to tow itUPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for companyHonda XR 200 80s vintageHamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V89 foot inflatable achilles !!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules