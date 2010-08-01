You are purchasing an original 8x10 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Christy Carlson posing pre-race in FL in 1986 during the IJSBA National Tour, soon after she started racing as a novice.
This photo is in excellent condition and at this point, the ONLY one like it that I plan to sell of Christy. Color printing remains bright without fading.
Back in the day, Christy and I collaborated on a number of photo shoots in the early hours before races got underway. Obviously, Christy was a natural in front of the camera and I am proud I was able to capture that beauty.
At the time this photo was taken, Christy was just 16 years old. While some may be inclined to post inappropriate comments, please keep it classy. If you had the pleasure to know Christy during that era, you too would respect her intelligence, her personality, and her racing skills, along with her natural beauty.
