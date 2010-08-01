Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: RARE Vintage Photograph of Christy Carlson at eBay, closes Tuesday night #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 859 RARE Vintage Photograph of Christy Carlson at eBay, closes Tuesday night Jet Ski friends: eBay auction ending at 10:29 pm Tuesday night.



You are purchasing an original 8x10 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Christy Carlson posing pre-race in FL in 1986 during the IJSBA National Tour, soon after she started racing as a novice.



This photo is in excellent condition and at this point, the ONLY one like it that I plan to sell of Christy. Color printing remains bright without fading.



Back in the day, Christy and I collaborated on a number of photo shoots in the early hours before races got underway. Obviously, Christy was a natural in front of the camera and I am proud I was able to capture that beauty.



At the time this photo was taken, Christy was just 16 years old. While some may be inclined to post inappropriate comments, please keep it classy. If you had the pleasure to know Christy during that era, you too would respect her intelligence, her personality, and her racing skills, along with her natural beauty.



I retain copyright protection fo this photo, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



Please note: my copyright notice in the display photo does NOT appear in the original photo you are purchasing.



I am de-cluttering my life and will be making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.



Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.



FREE SHIPPING within the USA. International Shipping also available.



I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/192063646471 Attached Images Christy.jpg (358.2 KB, 14 views)

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



