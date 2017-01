Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 48 mm carbs #1 resident guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location chicago il. Posts 835 48 mm carbs I have a set of 48 mm carbs setup for a 785 if you buy them for a 785 i'll throw a set of new moto marine intakes in with them , i also have fuel rails and intakes to set them up for a domestic motor pm me , there identical to redtops

425.00 shipped in the US

