After years of owning many boats from 30 Sea Ray to 17 Chapparall,family and friends finally had enough, so I sold the last one. Then a pal tookme out for a ski ride, wow. Had to get one. Looked around on eBay, Craigslistetc, but didnt know diddly as to differences. Driving past a pawn shop one dayI saw one on the front lot, very low price on a trailer just 80 hours. In Iwent, out came the guy and it started straight up, checked the oil, it was OK.Someone had pawned it, made payments for over a year then just stopped. Theshop had it sitting outside in back almost 2 years thinking the guy mightreturn, as he had in the past and paid, but 6 months later they decided to sell.It was dirty but undamaged. I thought, good clean up and were off. I wentonline and read hundreds of posts on the PWCforums. Checked the WGA, the turbo,changed the oil, filters and plugs. Took it outside, cranked it up, turned onthe water and saw a fine jet of water coming out the front curved part of theexhaust manifold. Frantic searches through PWC posts and realization dawned bigbills. I am fairly handy I have a 90 year old Rumely oil pull tractor, which isoil cooled, (pwc manufacturers maybe note?) and with my pals from the FloridaFlywheelers resleeved and rebuilt the motor no electronics, very simple, butbig and heavy. BTW we have 4day shows in January and February if you want tosee things like a 100 ton ic engine on our 340 acre showground in Ft Meade. UnfortunatelyI dont have equipment or knowledge for modern sophisticated power systems intight spaces. Searching posts led me to home in on Brian the SkiDoc and I tookit up to his place. Straight out he says you can fix it or youd get yourmoney back if you sell as project ski as is. I took the plunge to have him fixit. There were a few other issues but I was still in the value range with allwork being done, plus having confidence in the guys knowledge and skill. Thisis going to be a great ski and is a first for me at almost 74 years old. Thanksfor reading, if you havent fallen asleep! Look forward to reading many more interesting posts

