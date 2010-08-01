pxctoday

  Today, 08:38 PM #1
    lohr1
    lohr1 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    va
    Age
    48
    Posts
    182

    20111 sxr 800 va fresh water only

    Selling 1 of the cleanest sxr 800s in the country .the only mods are tbm sponsons and R&D RIDE PLATE AND SPONSONS. DEALER OWNED .LEAS THAN 20 HRS .LOCATED .MINERAL VA 434 2840485
  Today, 08:44 PM #2
    lohr1
    lohr1 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    va
    Age
    48
    Posts
    182

    Re: 20111 sxr 800 va fresh water only

    7500.00
