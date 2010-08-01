pxctoday

Thread: Stupid question

  1. Today, 07:57 PM #1
    Gary pope
    PWCToday Regular
    Stupid question

    I'd like to check to see if my bilge pumps work. What would be a good procedure to test them, just spray water in the hull till they kick on? All fuses are ok.
  2. Today, 08:06 PM #2
    mmcahow
    Re: Stupid question

    Just pour water in the the bottom of the hull and see if the pump kicks in.
  3. Today, 08:12 PM #3
    Gary pope
    Re: Stupid question

    Yeah I did that earlier this summer and nothing happened. Where should I look now?
  4. Today, 08:18 PM #4
    mmcahow
    Re: Stupid question

    I would need more information. What model jetski? Is it an aftermarket bilge or some form of factory bilge? Are you sure they are automatic and not controlled by a switch?
