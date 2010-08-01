Thread: Stupid question

|
|
-
Stupid question
I'd like to check to see if my bilge pumps work. What would be a good procedure to test them, just spray water in the hull till they kick on? All fuses are ok.
-
resident guru
Re: Stupid question
Just pour water in the the bottom of the hull and see if the pump kicks in.
-
Re: Stupid question
Yeah I did that earlier this summer and nothing happened. Where should I look now?
-
resident guru
Re: Stupid question
I would need more information. What model jetski? Is it an aftermarket bilge or some form of factory bilge? Are you sure they are automatic and not controlled by a switch?
