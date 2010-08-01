Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Stupid question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 63 Stupid question I'd like to check to see if my bilge pumps work. What would be a good procedure to test them, just spray water in the hull till they kick on? All fuses are ok. #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 996 Re: Stupid question Just pour water in the the bottom of the hull and see if the pump kicks in. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 63 Re: Stupid question Yeah I did that earlier this summer and nothing happened. Where should I look now? #4 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 996 Re: Stupid question I would need more information. What model jetski? Is it an aftermarket bilge or some form of factory bilge? Are you sure they are automatic and not controlled by a switch? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules