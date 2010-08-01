pxctoday

  Today, 07:23 PM #1
    tdagner
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    NC
    Age
    27
    Posts
    108

    Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics

    Are the yamaha 1100 electrics and 760 electrics the same parts? I have a waveraider 1100 that has a blown engine but the electrics are good. I would like to find a 760 engine to build a jet boat with. Curious if my electrical stuff from the 1100 ski will work on a 760 engine.
  Today, 07:47 PM #2
    mmcahow
    resident guru mmcahow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    996

    Re: Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics

    Well its a triple vs a twin motor. Therefore I would say no. You will have three spark plug wires vs the two spark plug wires.
