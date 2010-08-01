|
Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics
Are the yamaha 1100 electrics and 760 electrics the same parts? I have a waveraider 1100 that has a blown engine but the electrics are good. I would like to find a 760 engine to build a jet boat with. Curious if my electrical stuff from the 1100 ski will work on a 760 engine.
Re: Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics
Well its a triple vs a twin motor. Therefore I would say no. You will have three spark plug wires vs the two spark plug wires.
