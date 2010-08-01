Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location NC Age 27 Posts 108 Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics Are the yamaha 1100 electrics and 760 electrics the same parts? I have a waveraider 1100 that has a blown engine but the electrics are good. I would like to find a 760 engine to build a jet boat with. Curious if my electrical stuff from the 1100 ski will work on a 760 engine. #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 996 Re: Waveraider 760 vs 1100 electrics Well its a triple vs a twin motor. Therefore I would say no. You will have three spark plug wires vs the two spark plug wires. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

