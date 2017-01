Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wear ring? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 62 Wear ring? I am in the process of rebuilding my jet pump on my 01 rx di. The question I have is the wear ring I have for it has 2 different thicknesses of black bands on it. Does it matter how it goes in? Also do I put both the pump and wear ring in the freezer for a couple hours or just one of them? Attached Images IMG_2344.JPG (2.05 MB, 5 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 768 Re: Wear ring? I just put the ring in the freezer, for a while, bearings too #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 62 Re: Wear ring? Ok but does it matter which way it goes in? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

