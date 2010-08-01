Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil dripping from the bottom plate after flush #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location PA Age 41 Posts 1 Oil dripping from the bottom plate after flush Hi All,

im new to this and I'm looking for some answers. I just got two 07 VX Cruisers for Christmas and have been tinkering a bit with them. I did a flush and the one seemed to run a little rough, after the flush there was water still dripping from the plate and it was mixed with oil. This doesn't seem normal and the other unit did not do this. I inspected the plugs and air cleaner the plugs look fine but the air filter 1. Was missing and 2. Had a small amount of oil at the bottom of the box. Can anyone enlighten me as to what this all means?



