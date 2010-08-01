pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:45 PM #1
    zippinH20
    zippinH20 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    37

    electric bilge pump in stock syphon hose?

    I have a 2002 GP800R with the siphon type bilge. After every ride even after removing the plugs in the back there is 1/2 to 1 inch of water under the engine... Its a pain to get that out every time.

    Would a new electric bilge pump be able to use the same siphon hose already there?

    Having some sort of Y hose split with a one way valve on one side for using both ways would be nice, but I'd be happy with just re-using the existing hose and manually running the electric bilge pump.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:03 PM #2
    zippinH20
    zippinH20 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    37

    Re: electric bilge pump in stock syphon hose?

    Found a previous thread that looks good:
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=266114
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 