electric bilge pump in stock syphon hose?
I have a 2002 GP800R with the siphon type bilge. After every ride even after removing the plugs in the back there is 1/2 to 1 inch of water under the engine... Its a pain to get that out every time.
Would a new electric bilge pump be able to use the same siphon hose already there?
Having some sort of Y hose split with a one way valve on one side for using both ways would be nice, but I'd be happy with just re-using the existing hose and manually running the electric bilge pump.
