Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Motor install question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 125 Motor install question My F12X motor is ready to go back in, it had water in oil so I've replaced the exhaust manifold and pulled it all apart and cleaned out all the bad oil. Should I pull the spark plugs and put some oil in the holes and many cover with a towel and crank it a little? Anything else I need to know or do when re installing the motor? Probably be next weekend now but I think it's ready to go.



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules