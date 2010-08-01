Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Riva Racing Support Team looking for new members #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2004 Location florida Posts 125 2017 Riva Racing Support Team looking for new members Who should sign up for Support Team? Anyone who races and is looking to get the best possible pricing on race parts.



"But I already get a great deal from (insert random company here)". That's awesome, if they're taking great care of you and they are easy to contact and you're happy with their service, excellent.



What constitutes eligibility for the Support Team? Easy.



Your preferred event will have these ingredients:



1) A sanctioning body (AMA, IJSBA, APBA, P1 Aqua-X etc.) requiring a Competition membership

2) Course Marshalls (includes flag people, scorekeepers, safety crew, EMS)

3) Requires you to wear safety gear (Helmet mandatory)

4) Race numbers and registration required for scoring purposes



Although we are primarily known for Performance Watercraft parts, some of you may not be involved in racing watercraft. No worries. Over the years we have had Freestyle/Freeride competitors, Motocross racers, Road racers, Hydroplanes, Dwarf cars, all sorts of competitive folks. If it involves motorsports, then it probably involves our business.



Please click this link for the app:



http://rivaracing.com/if-1346-suppor...plication.html



Note to current Support Teamers: I need fresh apps from everybody sent in via snail mail please, even if you've been with us forever. Also, if the link still shows 2016, don;t sweat it. I'll fix it here at the office. I'd like to get all of these within the next 6-8 weeks.



Note to Newbies: This is a great way to get your first sponsor, so don't delay.





Please send your completed app via Mail to:



RIVA Support Team Application

Attn: Pete Birnbryer, Racer Support Team

3671 N. Dixie Highway

Pompano Beach, FL 33064



If you have any questions, please email me directly at peteb@rivamotorsports.com

or better yet call me at the shop at 954-785-4820 Ext 1209. If you don't catch me live, please leave a message so I can call you back.

