Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: what is the best oil to use to break in a rebuilt SXR engine? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 57 Posts 88 what is the best oil to use to break in a rebuilt SXR engine? Guys,



I hear I should stay away from a pure synthetic premix oil to break in my rebored and new piston and rings SXR engine.



What's the best dino/petroleum based oil I should use??



Thoughts on this?? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location jacksonville, fl Age 45 Posts 75 Re: what is the best oil to use to break in a rebuilt SXR engine? I use mineral oil for break in to get a better cut of the rings to walls, but then switch to pure synthetic . I also use MotoTunes hard break in procedure.



Any TC-W3 rated oil is acceptable and will work fine. 40:1 for break in then 50:1 after that.

I run 32:1 for break-in, plain old Wal-Mart TCW3 and put plenty of slack in the throttle cable. That way even if you get tempted you simply cannot run wot.



#5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 57 Posts 88 Re: what is the best oil to use to break in a rebuilt SXR engine? I just checked with the dealer and their Kawasaki brand TCW3 oil is a blend of synthetic and petroleum based oils.



