Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Extreme Hand - Wrist & Finger Pain #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location ARIZONA Posts 1 Extreme Hand - Wrist & Finger Pain I have a 2016 Waverunner and on longer trips my hands are so numb and painful I can hardly ride. I tried one throttle extension and it did not work right.



Love my ski and want to ride more........



Any help much appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,815 Re: Extreme Hand - Wrist & Finger Pain kick off the high heels before you ride and grow some nads . seriously ,more some seat time will strengthen the muscles in your hands and wrists, the more you ride the less pain will become ,,, Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:39 AM .



