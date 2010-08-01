|
Oil drains in minutes
My 2002 fx140, uses a full reservoir of oil in about 6-7 minutes..
My spark plugs are dry,starts easy,runs well..But the oil reservoir is drained in minutes,oil light comes on loses power,the whole kit and kaboodle goes on..
Has anyone got any ideas?
All help much appreciated.
