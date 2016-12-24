Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Yamaha Waveblaster #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,686 1995 Yamaha Waveblaster Price: $1600 obo



Location: 90401



Absolutely 100% bone stock 1995. Not a single mod on the ski. Starts perfectly on first touch of the green button. Even compression at 142/142. Just installed a brand new OEM start stop switch. Has some typical blaster oxidation in the paint. Couple scratches in the paint and it's missing some paint from an old sticker I guess. Overall, it is an extremely nice ski. Has been in storage since 2005. Original owners manual and riding instructions included as well. Registration in my name is on its way via the mail. Should have very soon.



Cleanest, unmolested WB1 I have owned and seen for awhile.













