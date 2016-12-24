Price: $1600 obo
Location: 90401
Absolutely 100% bone stock 1995. Not a single mod on the ski. Starts perfectly on first touch of the green button. Even compression at 142/142. Just installed a brand new OEM start stop switch. Has some typical blaster oxidation in the paint. Couple scratches in the paint and it's missing some paint from an old sticker I guess. Overall, it is an extremely nice ski. Has been in storage since 2005. Original owners manual and riding instructions included as well. Registration in my name is on its way via the mail. Should have very soon.
Cleanest, unmolested WB1 I have owned and seen for awhile.
.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk