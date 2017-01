Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 Head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location North Carolina Age 47 Posts 46 750 Head I have a clean 750 head - no damage:



2017-01-01 16.46.18.jpg2017-01-01 16.46.25.jpg



$50 shipped.



Thanks for looking. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 225 Re: 750 Head Are you sure that's a 750 head, looks like a 650 but I could be mistaken. Thing is mint nonetheless, shouldn't last long



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk #3 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 964 Re: 750 Head Yep, thats a 650 head. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location North Carolina Age 47 Posts 46 Re: 750 Head Apologizes. You are correct, this is a 650 head. I have a stack of several Kawi heads and missed this one. Thanks for the catch. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules