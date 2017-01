Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SXR Factory pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location North Carolina Age 47 Posts 45 SXR Factory pipe I have a SXR 800 Factory pipe in great shape with all parts/hardware/gaskets:





Attachment 515820



Has heavy duty lord mounts and ARP SS hardware as well as few extra hoses.

guaranteed not cracked, in great shape!



$600 shipped.

$600 shipped.

Thanks for looking!

I was just about to buy a Factory B pipe. What is this one? Is it one of the "dry" pipes?



On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2016 sponsors....Reno KTMReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionJet TrimHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location North Carolina Age 47 Posts 45 Re: SXR Factory pipe Yes, this is dry pipe.



