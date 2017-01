Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1988 Kawasaki JS 550 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,685 1988 Kawasaki JS 550 Price: $875



Location: Santa Monica



Description:



150/150 compression

Milled stock head

Jet dynamics grate

Skat 15.5 impeller

Wetscoast finned ride plate

Custom rear exhaust

Jettrim with fanny pack

3 degree bars

Aluminum finger throttle

Bilge switch

Steering plate

Jettrim braces

Pole spring

Aftermarket motor mounts

Custom water box

Silencer with spray bar

500 gph bilge

K&n air filter

Bow eye



Has clean California title and registration. Very nice ski.







