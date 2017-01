Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1988 Kawasaki JS 550 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,685 1988 Kawasaki JS 550 Price: $500



Location: Santa Monica



Description:



Pink 3 degree bars

Ocean Pro Skegged Rideplate

Westcoast Intake Grate

120/120 compression

Nicknamed "Ski Bunny"

Cool paint job

New ish hydroturf

Automatic rule bilge

Billet bilge fitting & pisser



Clean California title and registration.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Midwest Wave Warriors





2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules