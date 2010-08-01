|
|
-
Shaft seal ?
I am in the process of rebuilding my pump on my 01 rx di. One question I have is when I press in the oil shaft seal, what side faces outward? It seems kinda tight. The last seal I pressed in, I put it in so that the open end/the spring, was towards the bearing. When I put the shaft in, it folded over the seal and popped the spring out and messed it all up. Do I need to flip it around so the spring faces upward?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules