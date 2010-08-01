I am in the process of rebuilding my pump on my 01 rx di. One question I have is when I press in the oil shaft seal, what side faces outward? It seems kinda tight. The last seal I pressed in, I put it in so that the open end/the spring, was towards the bearing. When I put the shaft in, it folded over the seal and popped the spring out and messed it all up. Do I need to flip it around so the spring faces upward?