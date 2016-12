Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: factory half pipe fs #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location fl Posts 1,383 Blog Entries 1 factory half pipe fs Complete factory half pipe for js550 or 550sx. No holes or major dents. Has some heat tape residue but im sure it would come off with some cleaning. $145 #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location fl Posts 1,383 Blog Entries 1 Re: factory half pipe fs image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

