Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Black sludge/high idle.. Have you seen this? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 61 Black sludge/high idle.. Have you seen this? Hey guys,



So the ski was a restore, and everything is generally in exceptional shape. Haven't been out on the water since late September, and the system was COMPLETELY DRY. I've been starting it about once a week for about 10 seconds off the hose. Always ran fine, no issues.

Today, I started it and the idle was ALOT higher than normal. I lowered it a bit, then put in on the hose. The entire time, I had this black spotty/oily water coming out of the exhaust. (Similar to when my seadoo engine Injested water).

Took it off the hose, (always turn on water AFTER starting and turn off water BEFORE shutting down) and I was worried they may be water in engine somehow? Took plugs out, ski still fine at 150 psi in each cylinder, and absolutely NO water in engine. Both jugs were dry.

Tank still had about an 1/8 tank of fuel left.

Started up again to clear out rest of water.

Plugs were not fouled, and were a bit wet with fuel, but not overkill.



What do you guys think? Can this be leaking crank seals? ( the ski is premix, so it's not like there's oil being fed into the motor)



I saw somewhere else that this could be fuel related, like a leaky N/S, but I don't see how that would cause black oily water. Attached is a white shirt that I used so I could take a pic of what was coming out.



Any help would be appreciated. It's a new carb, however it did sit for about 3-4 years before getting used again.

Thanks guys.

Also, that last pic of that rubber thing, I found that directly under the engine on the hull floor.. It was loose so I just grabbed it.. Anyone know what that is? Attached Images image.jpeg (1.53 MB, 3 views)

image.jpeg (1.53 MB, 3 views) image.jpeg (1.51 MB, 2 views)

image.jpeg (1.51 MB, 2 views) image.jpeg (1.30 MB, 3 views)

image.jpeg (1.30 MB, 3 views) image.jpeg (1.80 MB, 2 views)

image.jpeg (1.80 MB, 2 views) image.jpeg (1.79 MB, 2 views)

image.jpeg (1.79 MB, 2 views) image.jpeg (1.52 MB, 3 views) Last edited by SDHX; Today at 07:14 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,570 Re: Black sludge/high idle.. Have you seen this? 10 sec run time once a week would cause it to load up.

Also 10 sec is just enough time to cause condinsation in the exhaust....just like starting your car on a chilly morning.



Start it once a month....or even better every other month. Get a trickle charger.

Keep your pants on til' spring....



That rubber thing looks like a battery pad? Hard to tell what size it is?





edit

If you're in FL.....go ride and clean it out! Last edited by RIDEH2O; Today at 07:39 PM .



Reno KTM

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Jet Trim

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2016 sponsors....Reno KTMReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionJet TrimHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,419 Re: Black sludge/high idle.. Have you seen this? just spooge built up in the exhaust.the first ride will clear it out. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 61 Re: Black sludge/high idle.. Have you seen this? Hahahaha yes, "Spooge Mcduck".. Love it!

Yea I figured it's just "buildup" but I ran it on the hose for a good 2-3 min and it really didn't slow down..

So that's what kinda made me question the crank seal thing.. I don't know these machines as well as I did sea doos..

Although the carb is brand new, it has sat for a few years.



But yea, I need to get out on it and blast it out.. But after seeing that, it made me nervous to go out and possibly get stuck..



So considering that the compression is good, there's no oil/water shooting out of plugs, and it's only exhaust related and it's NOT filling the motor up with water, I'm in good shape..



Was down in the low 50's at points these last few days, so not really ideal conditions for someone who's just learning to ride a standup.. I seem to spend more time in the water than not..



I want to thank you guys for your quick replies, especially during a holiday weekend.

And yes, that rubber thing looks like it could be for the battery bc the battery holder looks like it's got new foam in it. Just odd that the PO who was meticulous didn't see it/take it out.



Good to know that all those 10 second starts aren't beneficial..

I keep it on a trickle charger, it's an Odessy battery and so far it's been the best PWC battery I've owned.



Out of curiosity, could a leaky or sticky N/S cause an issue like this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) SDHX Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules