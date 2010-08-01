So the ski was a restore, and everything is generally in exceptional shape. Haven't been out on the water since late September, and the system was COMPLETELY DRY. I've been starting it about once a week for about 10 seconds off the hose. Always ran fine, no issues.
Today, I started it and the idle was ALOT higher than normal. I lowered it a bit, then put in on the hose. The entire time, I had this black spotty/oily water coming out of the exhaust. (Similar to when my seadoo engine Injested water).
Took it off the hose, (always turn on water AFTER starting and turn off water BEFORE shutting down) and I was worried they may be water in engine somehow? Took plugs out, ski still fine at 150 psi in each cylinder, and absolutely NO water in engine. Both jugs were dry.
Tank still had about an 1/8 tank of fuel left.
Started up again to clear out rest of water.
Plugs were not fouled, and were a bit wet with fuel, but not overkill.
What do you guys think? Can this be leaking crank seals? ( the ski is premix, so it's not like there's oil being fed into the motor)
I saw somewhere else that this could be fuel related, like a leaky N/S, but I don't see how that would cause black oily water. Attached is a white shirt that I used so I could take a pic of what was coming out.
Any help would be appreciated. It's a new carb, however it did sit for about 3-4 years before getting used again.
Thanks guys.
Also, that last pic of that rubber thing, I found that directly under the engine on the hull floor.. It was loose so I just grabbed it.. Anyone know what that is?
Hahahaha yes, "Spooge Mcduck".. Love it!
Yea I figured it's just "buildup" but I ran it on the hose for a good 2-3 min and it really didn't slow down..
So that's what kinda made me question the crank seal thing.. I don't know these machines as well as I did sea doos..
Although the carb is brand new, it has sat for a few years.
But yea, I need to get out on it and blast it out.. But after seeing that, it made me nervous to go out and possibly get stuck..
So considering that the compression is good, there's no oil/water shooting out of plugs, and it's only exhaust related and it's NOT filling the motor up with water, I'm in good shape..
Was down in the low 50's at points these last few days, so not really ideal conditions for someone who's just learning to ride a standup.. I seem to spend more time in the water than not..
I want to thank you guys for your quick replies, especially during a holiday weekend.
And yes, that rubber thing looks like it could be for the battery bc the battery holder looks like it's got new foam in it. Just odd that the PO who was meticulous didn't see it/take it out.
Good to know that all those 10 second starts aren't beneficial..
I keep it on a trickle charger, it's an Odessy battery and so far it's been the best PWC battery I've owned.
Out of curiosity, could a leaky or sticky N/S cause an issue like this?