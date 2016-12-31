pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:30 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,374
    Blog Entries
    5

    Yamaha Waveblaster B1 Steering System

    Comes as you see in the pic. This is an excellent condition OEM steering system. Nice and straight. Came from a very low hour stock freshwater Wisconsin northwoods blaster that was ridden very infrequently and only on flatwater. You couldn't ask for a blaster that lived an easier life unless it was in a museum. This steering was slop free and very solid when I removed it to install an aftermarket system.

    $80 shipped. Con US only. I take Paypal.

    For an extra $20, I will include a nice set of OEM handlebars with OEM throttle and grips.
    Attached Images Attached Images


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 