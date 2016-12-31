Comes as you see in the pic. This is an excellent condition OEM steering system. Nice and straight. Came from a very low hour stock freshwater Wisconsin northwoods blaster that was ridden very infrequently and only on flatwater. You couldn't ask for a blaster that lived an easier life unless it was in a museum. This steering was slop free and very solid when I removed it to install an aftermarket system.
$80 shipped. Con US only. I take Paypal.
For an extra $20, I will include a nice set of OEM handlebars with OEM throttle and grips.
