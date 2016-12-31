Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Waveblaster B1 Steering System #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,374 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha Waveblaster B1 Steering System Comes as you see in the pic. This is an excellent condition OEM steering system. Nice and straight. Came from a very low hour stock freshwater Wisconsin northwoods blaster that was ridden very infrequently and only on flatwater. You couldn't ask for a blaster that lived an easier life unless it was in a museum. This steering was slop free and very solid when I removed it to install an aftermarket system.



$80 shipped. Con US only. I take Paypal.



For an extra $20, I will include a nice set of OEM handlebars with OEM throttle and grips. Attached Images 20161231_153712.jpg (2.56 MB, 9 views)



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules