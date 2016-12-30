pxctoday

  Today, 04:01 PM #1
    RIDEH2O
    SXR handlepole and steering oem

    I have a complete handlepole and steering set up off an SXR.
    Great condition! Pole is perfect, not a hint of a crack or scratch on pole.
    Chinpad has a couple little pokes, but no tears or rips.The little plastic access cover underneath the pole has a slight crack, hardley noticable, but still works fine.
    Comes with...
    Handlepole
    All foam
    All steering componenents (except cable ball post)
    All steering pads
    Oem finger throttle
    Oem grips
    Lock lever that holds the pole up

    Make reasonable offer....you pay shipping
    If you need more pics, pm me
    Thanks

  Today, 05:11 PM #2
    Millah
    Re: SXR handlepole and steering oem

    I'd rather have the engine.

  Today, 05:55 PM #3
    orangefinger
    Re: SXR handlepole and steering oem

    i take the truck , lol
  Today, 06:26 PM #4
    RIDEH2O
    Re: SXR handlepole and steering oem

    Everything in that pic is for sale......for the right price.
    But I'd like the handlpole to go first....
