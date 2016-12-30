I have a complete handlepole and steering set up off an SXR.
Great condition! Pole is perfect, not a hint of a crack or scratch on pole.
Chinpad has a couple little pokes, but no tears or rips.The little plastic access cover underneath the pole has a slight crack, hardley noticable, but still works fine.
Comes with...
Handlepole
All foam
All steering componenents (except cable ball post)
All steering pads
Oem finger throttle
Oem grips
Lock lever that holds the pole up
Make reasonable offer....you pay shipping
If you need more pics, pm me
Thanks