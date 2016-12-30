Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SXR handlepole and steering oem #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,570 SXR handlepole and steering oem I have a complete handlepole and steering set up off an SXR.

Great condition! Pole is perfect, not a hint of a crack or scratch on pole.

Chinpad has a couple little pokes, but no tears or rips.The little plastic access cover underneath the pole has a slight crack, hardley noticable, but still works fine.

Comes with...

Handlepole

All foam

All steering componenents (except cable ball post)

All steering pads

Oem finger throttle

Oem grips

Lock lever that holds the pole up



Make reasonable offer....you pay shipping

If you need more pics, pm me

Thanks







I'd rather have the engine.

B1 blaster 701

750 X2







650 SC #4 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,570 Re: SXR handlepole and steering oem Everything in that pic is for sale......for the right price.

But I'd like the handlpole to go first....



