Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Tbm charging flywheel #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location Oregon Age 29 Posts 257 Tbm charging flywheel Few questions for you guys. Still trying to track down the issues on my 750ss.



I have a tbm charging flywheel, It is black. All the images online are red. Is there a difference? Also on one website It says You have to run the advent ignition (TBM says nothing about this). Im running the stock 750bp ignition.



Does anybody have any info on this? Trying to rule this out.



Thanks,

Alex 96 750ss- refinish in progress, 750bp bottom end, 800sxr top end, ada girtle head, sxr carbs/intake, tau ceti flame arrestors, tbm charging flywheel, coffman rocket pipe, jd scoop grate, jd ride plate, modified steering

JW porting work and blackjack carbs soon to come. With other mods. Engine is in pieces.



97 xp- fixer upper



93 750ss- groupk 650 powered.. parting out. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 72 Re: Tbm charging flywheel What is the problem you are having? #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location Oregon Age 29 Posts 257 Re: Tbm charging flywheel Its acting pig rich, and like its hitting the rev limiter at 5k. Everything is new/rebuilt except the cdi. Ebox was purchased used. Jetting has no affect. Ive come down to tearing the engine apart (girtle head) to make sure the flywheel was installed correctly. Going to check the timing before I put it together again but thought maybe this could be my issue and I wont have to buy a new timing light. 96 750ss- refinish in progress, 750bp bottom end, 800sxr top end, ada girtle head, sxr carbs/intake, tau ceti flame arrestors, tbm charging flywheel, coffman rocket pipe, jd scoop grate, jd ride plate, modified steering

