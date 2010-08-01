|
|
-
787 flywheel
working on a 1999 gsx rfi, ring gear is damaged , teeth bad, has anyone removed just the ring and swapped on another, reason is I have a few carb flywheels with good rings but the flywheel on rfi has reluctor teeth for engine speed and are not interchangeable, I have sweated auto ring gears on and off but never had the need on seadoo until I ran into rfi , Thanks
