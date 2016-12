Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb Johnny x2 style exhaust exit or similar #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 31 Posts 672 Wtb Johnny x2 style exhaust exit or similar Hi all I'm looking for a Johnny x2 style front exhaust exit for my x2 or similar please pm me or post up if you got one paypal ready thanks for your time '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,647 Re: Wtb Johnny x2 style exhaust exit or similar Have you tried to ask Jon if he can make one up for you? He's a pretty handy guy and might be able to help you out.



I can get you setup with the elbow that needs to be modified. I just don't do the cutting and welding part of it. BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS

SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE

CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS

SKIWI RENTALS

GASKET KING

JET LIFT

JETPILOT

EPIC INDUSTRIES

NOVI TEC

DASA RACING COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS www.competitivecrankshafts.com SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE www.facebook.com/pages/SKI-BONEZ/450373098342026?ref=ts&fref=ts CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS http://crossrutmotosports.com/ SKIWI RENTALS www.skiwirentals.com GASKET KING www.gasketking.com JET LIFT http://thejetlift.com/ JETPILOT http://jetpilot.com/ EPIC INDUSTRIES http://epicjetski.com/ NOVI TEC http://www.novi-tec.com/ DASA RACING http://www.dasaracing.com/ #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 31 Posts 672 Re: Wtb Johnny x2 style exhaust exit or similar Originally Posted by rdrttoy Originally Posted by Have you tried to ask Jon if he can make one up for you? He's a pretty handy guy and might be able to help you out.



I can get you setup with the elbow that needs to be modified. I just don't do the cutting and welding part of it.

No I actually didn't think of that, I was under the impression that he was running a limited number of them back then and was a done deal, then another member made another limited run and they stopped production on them also, so I was just seeing if some one had one laying around they wanted to let go of, Cuz I can do the work and make it go out the back but it's more than I want to do for a loaner/back up ski '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) cman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules