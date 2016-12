Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 R&D Snail Pipe #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 963 750 R&D Snail Pipe R&D 750 Snail pipe in super nice condition. Comes with all hardware, manifold, head pipe and chamber pipes. Fits 750 SX, SXI, and SXI Pro. Also a good choice for X2 and JS conversions, just have have the outlet cut off and welded 180 degrees so it exits the front, easy work. $400 + Shipping and PP fees.







-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules