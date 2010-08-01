For sale obo- shipping included in price

550 pump- stock impeller, some veins have small damage $20

750 pump- in good condition with brand new stainless steel impeller $100

2x dual keihin carb setups unknown condition, one has choke the other does not, -25 a piece

750 motor mounts- 20 for 4, 6 a piece

38bn Westcoast velocity flame arrestor, 25


kehnin flame arrestor adapters 15 a piece
