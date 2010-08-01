|
|
-
I dream skis
750sx/550 parts- pumps, impellers carb F/A adapters, carbs, motor mounts,
For sale obo- shipping included in price
550 pump- stock impeller, some veins have small damage $20
IMG_3321.JPGIMG_3323.JPG
750 pump- in good condition with brand new stainless steel impeller $100
IMG_3327.JPGIMG_3318.JPGIMG_3319.JPGIMG_3320.JPG
2x dual keihin carb setups unknown condition, one has choke the other does not, -25 a piece
IMG_3311.JPGIMG_3313.JPGIMG_3316.JPGIMG_3317.JPG
750 motor mounts- 20 for 4, 6 a piece
38bn Westcoast velocity flame arrestor, 25
IMG_3309.JPGIMG_3310.JPG
kehnin flame arrestor adapters 15 a piece
IMG_3305.JPGIMG_3307.JPG
'89 650 sx-Sold-
'88 650/750 conversion- Sold'82 js550- sold
'83 js300/550 -Sold
'90 superjet, for sale
'94 Seadoo SP-Rebuilt
'97 seadoo gti- rebuilding
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules