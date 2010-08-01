I bought an entire paint package from eastwood paints for a project that fell through. I have no plans to paint anything for the next few years so i feel like this could be used in better hands.


I purchased it for $110 but i will sell for $65 shipped obo.
Includes
1 quart black primer
1 quart catalyst for two quarts total primer
1 quart black 2k acrylic urethane single stage paint
1 quart medium reducer
1 pint urethane activator
30 oz pre painting prep- washing surfaces.