Eastwood primer, paint, and wash package.
I bought an entire paint package from eastwood paints for a project that fell through. I have no plans to paint anything for the next few years so i feel like this could be used in better hands.
I purchased it for $110 but i will sell for $65 shipped obo.
Includes
1 quart black primer
1 quart catalyst for two quarts total primer
1 quart black 2k acrylic urethane single stage paint
1 quart medium reducer
1 pint urethane activator
30 oz pre painting prep- washing surfaces.IMG_3301.JPGIMG_3302.JPGIMG_3303.JPGIMG_3304.JPG
'89 650 sx-Sold-
'88 650/750 conversion- Sold'82 js550- sold
'83 js300/550 -Sold
'90 superjet, for sale
'94 Seadoo SP-Rebuilt
'97 seadoo gti- rebuilding
