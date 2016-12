Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js550 electrical problem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 56 js550 electrical problem Just got done putting in a new stator so I decided to check for spark. I tested the first boot and it checked out then i went to check the second boot and a puff of smoke went off and now it wont even turn over. I don't know what burned up. Any ideas? 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock



