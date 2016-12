Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 XP Driveshaft Stuck in Hull/Coupler #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2006 Location Texas Posts 682 97 XP Driveshaft Stuck in Hull/Coupler Ok, I am trying to dislodge my drive shaft on my 97 XP. The pump came off great, C clip too, but the coupler is stuck in the hull. I cannot dislodge it.



Any tips on getting it of? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules