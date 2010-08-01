pxctoday

  Today, 06:53 PM #1
    standuprider1
    hundreds of pjs and oem handlebar grips. make offer

    55gal trash can filled with grips. i was selling them for $7 a set in the past just dont have time to do that anymore. make offer on however many you'd like.
  Today, 06:56 PM #2
    standuprider1
    Re: hundreds of pjs and oem handlebar grips. make offer

    image.jpegimage.jpeg
  Today, 07:17 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Re: hundreds of pjs and oem handlebar grips. make offer

    How does this happen?

    Donate them to anyone who wants some for shipping, write it off at 20$ ea, 7$ back in pocket.....
  Today, 07:18 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Re: hundreds of pjs and oem handlebar grips. make offer

    I think it works that way, if ur paying taxes
  Today, 07:19 PM #5
    BLRider
    Re: hundreds of pjs and oem handlebar grips. make offer

    Pmd
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

