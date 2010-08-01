pxctoday

  Today, 06:12 PM
    standuprider1
    EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    Haven't been into skis much lately and dont need these parts cluttering up my attic. Want to see it go to someone can use it. Everything is make offer. I know pics are vague but if there's anything you want better pics of let me know.
  Today, 06:18 PM
    88kawi5fiddy
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    Pics didn't post
  Today, 06:19 PM
    gabagool984
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    No pics


  Today, 06:20 PM
    standuprider1
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
  Today, 06:22 PM
    gabagool984
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    What's the waterbox inlet / outlet diameter?


  Today, 06:27 PM
    standuprider1
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
  Today, 06:38 PM
    standuprider1
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    Quote Originally Posted by gabagool984 View Post
    What's the waterbox inlet / outlet diameter?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    1.75" both
  Today, 06:38 PM
    standuprider1
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    please dm me to avoid clogging up the thread
  Today, 06:44 PM
    standuprider1
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    New rend ride plate 440/550
    Mariner 550/440 ride plate
    Deep scoop pjs intake 440/550
    Jetsport intake grate 440/550
  Today, 06:48 PM
    standuprider1
    Re: EVERYTHING MUST GO. lots of misc parts

    Pjs stickers, pjs 750sx pole spring tensioner, jetline pole spring image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
