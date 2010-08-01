Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: wtb full 62T electronics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2014 Location United States Age 33 Posts 58 wtb full 62T electronics as the title says #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,283 Re: wtb full 62T electronics I have perfect condition OEM 62t stator and flywheel if you need those

Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

My jetboat has complete 62t setup i may be inclined to sell... I dont mind setting her up with 61x instead



Sean 630-207-2492



