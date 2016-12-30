|
Where does this go in oil pump?
Hi,
I stripped the oil pump to clean it out (water in oil - engine being rebuilt) and have lost the photos of how it came apart, it all seem spretty obvious apart from this ball bearing and spring that must be some sort of check valve. I have the other check valve in place that seats into the rubber seal, but cant figure out where that spring and ball (in the middle of the pic) goes, any ideas?
20161230_131934.jpg
Thanks Anthony
