Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Where does this go in oil pump? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location Western Australia Posts 10 Where does this go in oil pump? Hi,



I stripped the oil pump to clean it out (water in oil - engine being rebuilt) and have lost the photos of how it came apart, it all seem spretty obvious apart from this ball bearing and spring that must be some sort of check valve. I have the other check valve in place that seats into the rubber seal, but cant figure out where that spring and ball (in the middle of the pic) goes, any ideas?



20161230_131934.jpg



Thanks Anthony Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules