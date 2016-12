Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: carb change? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location illinois Age 32 Posts 1 carb change? Hello everyone!



I am sure this has been asked a million times already but I haven't been able to find a clear answer to my few questions.



1) is there any speed or hp gains to switch my 96 gtx carb with a 97 xp carb? worth it or not?



2) if I wanted to put a 97 xp carb on my twin engine speedster would if work? (I would swap carbs onto both engines) if it did work speed gain -hp gain? worth it or not?



Thanks for taking the time to read my post any info is much appreciated. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 161 Re: carb change? A 96 gtx and 97 xp would have the same carbs. The only difference might be if the 97 has an accel pump, but I don't recall for sure.



'00 Seadoo XP #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 56 Posts 1,808 Blog Entries 6 Re: carb change? Originally Posted by ankeneyou Originally Posted by A 96 gtx and 97 xp would have the same carbs. The only difference might be if the 97 has an accel pump, but I don't recall for sure.



What year Speedster? Is it equipped with dual 720's? The main difference between 720 and 785 carbs

is the bomb sight diameter is slightly smaller on the 720, and the last inch of the 785 carb is 2mm larger

in diameter. Just over 1/16th of an inch difference in diameter. Not Much.



How do you use your speedster? Obviously you seem to want more top end, but do you pull skiers or

toys too. There are a few stock components that can causing poor top end, that you may need to look at.



Reverse jetting would increase the power of your stock carbs.





Bill M.





