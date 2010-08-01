Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Turbo alternative or repair #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2012 Location On the beach Posts 102 Turbo alternative or repair Hi all

My previous thread had a few inaccuracies and typos I would like to correct.

my intention at the outset was investigate and identify replacement parts for

My turbo. Reading earlier threads this has been investigated and trialed before

with some success and failures.



During disassembly of my turbo I have documented my findings.

It is an intricate process and can easily end up in failure.

Some of the parts are very small and easily lost or damaged.

Its also a time consuming task.

nevertheless I have assembled the turbo successfully after a number of attempts

But won't be running my ski at power for a couple of weeks yet.



I want to give credit to guys like Nitro and Skidoc who have been down this path

and successfully provided quality replacement turbos for us.

If Skidocs turbo cartridge is a ball bearing unit, at $500 USD this would be my first

choice. Nitros unit is better suited to performance tuning and offers higher boost.



MicTurbo retro fit a journal bearing core and fit a surge ring for $365 USD utilising your housings , excellent work and nicely priced.

Overseas however we don't have these options or turbo shops who can achieve the same result. Freight costs for something heavy like a turbo add to the problem.



My turbo repair at this stage , involves just replacing the corroded compressor wheel with a new unit , wheel cost $30 USD. It's not exactly the same as its a 5x5 rather than 10 blade wheel. but believe it will still function well.

I am not looking for performance , just reliability and maintainabilty for the future

with a 10 year old ski.



Whilst on the subject, auto invasion products have the original F12X comp wheel listed in their catalog and the complete turbo as well.



Back to turbo identification , i have found more information to decipher the IHI

turbo long number.



TURBO PART NUMBER Take2



our number is :RHF5WB64006P13.5NR5BRL3730CEZ



RHF5 Model and family

W Water cooled exhaust housing

B Ball bearing core

64006 Turbine type

P13.5 A/R ratio of EXHAUST housing in mm square/mm

N Normal rotation clockwise

R5 Material of exhaust housing (R5 for gasoline turbos)

BRL Back Rake Large, back angle of compressor wheel blades

3730 Compressor housing case outlet size/type

CEZ Don't know; seems to relate to size and type of core housing



When I looked at this earlier, I tried to match compressor sizing to alternatives turbos, this is an incorrect approach . The turbine housing is where we start, we have to use turbine shaft and cores that match both physical and airflow requirements of the exhaust housing, auto modifiers also look at the waste gate

diameter, sometimes they increase this to match a turbo to a particular engine.

Our waste gate diameter is 19 mm, most similar turbos normally have 17mm,

larger diameter is used to maintain boost control in the upper RPM range.

eg prevent over boosting . A possible mod could be to decrease our waste gate bore

with a sleeve or similar and see if our turbo can boost higher.



So we would be looking for a similar turbo that uses a 64006 turbine and a P13.5

exhaust housing. The 64006 turbine is considered a higher performing unit at 8 blades , most are 9 or 10 blades. By higher performing I mean it can spin faster.

This makes sense as our exhausts are 2 inch, small by automotive applications.



Thirdly Then we would then look for a CEZ core housing as well, annoyed I can't find a list of the core housing definition and types, a vernier will provide at least the physical dimensions for us.



So we have a look with these 3 parameters for a similar turbo or core.

I have only found 3 , but others will exist.



Closest match the VICF,VIDF,VIDS turbos fitted to the Isuzu Troopers or

as we know them in Australia Holden Jackaroo.

Jackaroos with this turbo have long history of turbo failures in Australia , a lot were due to oil feed issues, they also have the screen on their oil line that blocks up like ours.

This is a journal bearing turbo, so needs more oil pressure and flow than our

ball bearing type. Ball bearing type turbos have a restrictor in the oil feed within

the core housing, so the oil feed requirements are critical in both turbos.

However journal type turbos have a critical need for oil pressure and flow during

starting of an engine. Reports of oil filter changes without filling oil filter first, have

resulted in failure. The VICF turbo was replaced after the first couple of years with

the VIDF and then the VIDS, the first change related to outlet housing size, it was increased from 38.2 mm to 40.1mm compressor case outlet size.

Reportedly carried out to reduce turbo max RPM from 180000 to 150000 as

it was believed the bearings were overheating. Other issues addressed were to lower the oil intake pipe on the engine and changes to brackets/mounting that

contributed to turbo harmonic vibration believed to cause shearing of turbine shafts.



Relevant here is that the trooper is a 3.0 L Diesel engine utilising different oil, different EGTs and exhaust flow to our petrol engine.

Starting to look like a square peg for our round hole.

A previous thread by another member documents his fitting of a trooper turbo

or core,not sure of the model he used, but he had a catastrophic failure after 16 hour of operation.

I believe the turbo RPM ended up too high and let go much like our earlier trooper

VICF turbo. Maybe to avoid this a careful look at outlet and compressor size is required, with possible changes needed. If possible our result here will end up being

a turbo with less top end performance, but from the trooper forums, provides more

bottom end as the VIDF and VIDS turbos boost earlier.

I wouldn't mind trying this out as boost earlier would suit me better.

I am purchasing a "cheapy" 2nd hand 2000 trooper turbo, am going to overhaul it and give it a go. May avoid sustained top speed for the first 20 hours to see if it lasts.



wil cover the other possible turbo choices in my next post



OZ

Beat up landrover D1 to tow it

UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company

Honda XR 200 80s vintage

Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8

