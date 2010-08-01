Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Diagnostic Equipment for Jetski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 1 Diagnostic Equipment for Jetski I have a 2014 gti-130 and my neighbor has 2 2003 similar seadoo jetskis. All have the 130 HP engine. We want to buy one of the diagnostic home machines. We are good mechanics and would like to do diy repairs. We do not have trailers as the pwcs are docked in our back yard water on floating access docks.

I was looking at the Candoo Pro aat $399. I think it has a one year license with renews at $39 per year. I read over the manual and it seems straightforward to use. Has anyone had experience with this unit? Is it the best choice? If not, any ideas on what I should buy?

