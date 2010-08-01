Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 cranks #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 326 550 cranks Harry,



I picked up a '92 550 that appears to have a factory sealed engine. It already has a 42mm carb, and the PO just put a PJS pipe on it before he sold it to me. I think the rev limiter has never been disconnected.



You're write-ups on the 550 makes the crank sound pretty fragile. I know it is due for low end seals at a minimum. I am planning to put a Coffman's Climax pipe and have group K lighten the flywheel and do a mild bump to the compression, but I'm at a loss on the internals. SBT rebuilt crank? New rings? New pistons? Is there a way to evaluate these thing if the hours are unknown? A compression test with a quality gauge will give a little insight as to the rings, but if it is really necessary to change pistons at 80 hrs then I might spend the money now.



And additional insights or recommendations would be appreciated.



Bob



750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139

Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310



