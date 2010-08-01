Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 61x w/44, 6m6 w/38s #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 749 61x w/44, 6m6 w/38s 6m6 with protec mani and taper bored 38s or 61x case with stock 44, both with 61x cyl and protec head



i have had great results with the taper bored 38s do you have any pics of the inside , i am running them on a 62t/61x big bore make tones of bottomend and still 47mph on a blaster

