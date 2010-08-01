pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:28 AM #1
    Benflynn
    61x w/44, 6m6 w/38s

    6m6 with protec mani and taper bored 38s or 61x case with stock 44, both with 61x cyl and protec head

    since I have both here, for my squarenose
  2. Today, 02:50 AM #2
    SBrider
    Re: 61x w/44, 6m6 w/38s

    i have had great results with the taper bored 38s do you have any pics of the inside , i am running them on a 62t/61x big bore make tones of bottomend and still 47mph on a blaster
