Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 140mm 787 impellers #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2004 Location Caledonia Ontario, Canada Age 32 Posts 2,201 140mm 787 impellers 16/23 Seadoo impeller. 271000828. Looks good to me. Includes rubber nose cone with plastic sleeve. Threads good, splines look ok too. $110 US shipped









---------------------------------------



Skat 140mm swirl impeller. Recommended by skat trak for 95-99 GSX, GTX and XP's (787 boats). One little spot on the back of one blade is PURELY COSMETIC, not bent or dinged. $150 US shipped.











---------------------------------------



16/25 Skat-Trak Super Slimline for Seadoo 140mm pump. Recommended pitch by Skat-Trak for top speed on 1996 and 1997 Seadoo GSX models. Will fit XP, SPX, etc. Installed it in y pump and then changed my mind. Been on the shelf since. It's literally BRAND NEW.

$150 US Shipped







Stuck in the '90's - Vintage Retarded Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules