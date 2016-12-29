16/23 Seadoo impeller. 271000828. Looks good to me. Includes rubber nose cone with plastic sleeve. Threads good, splines look ok too. $110 US shipped
---------------------------------------
Skat 140mm swirl impeller. Recommended by skat trak for 95-99 GSX, GTX and XP's (787 boats). One little spot on the back of one blade is PURELY COSMETIC, not bent or dinged. $150 US shipped.
---------------------------------------
16/25 Skat-Trak Super Slimline for Seadoo 140mm pump. Recommended pitch by Skat-Trak for top speed on 1996 and 1997 Seadoo GSX models. Will fit XP, SPX, etc. Installed it in y pump and then changed my mind. Been on the shelf since. It's literally BRAND NEW.
$150 US Shipped