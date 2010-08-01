pxctoday

  Today, 08:18 PM #1
    ericmorrill
    Sxr cylinder wtb

    Like the title says
  Today, 09:37 PM #2
    cman
    Re: Sxr cylinder wtb

    I have one at 82mm that needs one sleeve. I can have done or any competent machinist should be able to
  Today, 09:42 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Re: Sxr cylinder wtb

    I have a used good condition STD bore cylinder, pistons, rings, pins + bearings and a full set of studs $550 shipped.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...265&highlight=
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
