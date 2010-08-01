pxctoday

    Tigershark Montego 640 Part out

    i just removed all the parts and trashed the hull. here is my craigslist ad: http://boston.craigslist.org/nos/boa/5931502236.html

    the following list is from my CL ad. prices negotiable. you pay actual shipping.

    Not available: battery, pump/nozzle, starter/bendix, Start/stop switch, crank, pistons, carb

    -------------------------------------Available---------------------------------------------------------

    ------motor parts-----
    Motor mounts with all oem bolts- 35
    Bed plate- 25
    Bottom end cases with all oem bolts- 70
    top end cylinder-- one sleeve is chipped at bottom- 40
    Head with temp sensor and bolts- 40

    -----intake / exhaust parts-----
    Intake mani with reeds. one side is better than the other. manifold is mint. has studs and nuts for carb- 30
    Exhaust mani, one kind of stuck bolt (it spun loose a few turns before breaking)- 25
    exhaust pipe with head pipe- 100
    Waterbox- 30
    Over tunnel outlet hose- 25

    -----electrical-----
    Mint Ebox with mint stator and flywheel cover, flywheel, and oil pump block off plate- 180
    or will split up.... ebox-90, stator with flywheel cover and blockoff plate- 80, flywheel- 30

    -----pump-----
    Aluminum pump tunnel, good for jet jon aluminum boat- 75

    ------cables-----
    choke cable complete- 25
    throttle cable complete, with oil pump cable and thumb throttle- 35

    -----MISC-----
    ride plate- 20
    tall handlebars- 25
    seat- 40
    rear bumper grab bar- 25

    many more parts. see pics or ask for specific pics. thanks



    i also added this stuff to ebay if you want to see more pics. my user name is "tonyvisone" and the pictures look like this with the seat in the background

    Last edited by tonyvisone; Today at 12:12 PM.
