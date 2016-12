Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: furhtest you towed your PWC? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location ontario Posts 14 furhtest you towed your PWC? What is the furthest you towed your PWC to go on a trip or riding? I'm thinking of going on some trips and just wondering how far you have towed for a great trip? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 73 Posts 3,040 Re: furhtest you towed your PWC? 673 miles but not for trip - it was when moving from northeast to southeast



Here in Tenn have only traveled to 2 other lakes - One 2 hours away, Watauga and another, Cherokee 45 minutes - Don't travel much because one of the largest, Douglas lake is right across the road



Douglas



Work on Douglas Dam began in February 1942 and was completed on a crash schedule in just 12 months and 17 days—a world record for projects of equivalent size. It is a hydroelectric facility. It has four generating units with a net dependable capacity of 111 megawatts.



Douglas Dam is on the French Broad River in East Tennessee. The reservoir extends 43 miles upriver from the dam through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.



Newport Beach to various places along the Colorado river. (Blythe, Needles, Parker, Havasu, Laughlin) for years.

