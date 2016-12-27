pxctoday

  Today, 09:44 PM #1
    cman
    cman is online now
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,278

    SXR Ride Plates Bullett Carbon & TBM & Worx intake grate & TBM rear sponsons

    Bullett Carbon Fiber rideplates with cutouts. these handle extremely well. one plate clearanced for to fit over a magnum pump

    $160 each

    TBM rideplates

    1 plate lengthened and narrowed in the rear $130

    1 plate has the rear mounts modified to sit higher in the rear (less nose pressure) $130


    Worx intake grate, good used condition $100

    TBM rear sponsons, no missing inserts but i would recommend picking up some new bolts from the store $50


    20161227_164645.jpg

    20161227_164651.jpg

    20161227_164659.jpg

    20161227_164706.jpg

    20161227_164735.jpg

    20161227_165236.jpg

    20161227_165247.jpg

    20161227_170215.jpg

    20161227_170236.jpg
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
  Today, 10:50 PM #2
    cman
    cman is online now
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,278

    Re: SXR Ride Plates Bullett Carbon & TBM & Worx intake grate & TBM rear sponsons

    worx intake grate and tbm rear sponsons sold
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
  Today, 11:29 PM #3
    cman
    cman is online now
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,278

    Re: SXR Ride Plates Bullett Carbon & TBM & Worx intake grate & TBM rear sponsons

    one bullett plate sold
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 