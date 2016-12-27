|
|
Top Dog
SXR Ride Plates Bullett Carbon & TBM & Worx intake grate & TBM rear sponsons
Bullett Carbon Fiber rideplates with cutouts. these handle extremely well. one plate clearanced for to fit over a magnum pump
$160 each
TBM rideplates
1 plate lengthened and narrowed in the rear $130
1 plate has the rear mounts modified to sit higher in the rear (less nose pressure) $130
Worx intake grate, good used condition $100
TBM rear sponsons, no missing inserts but i would recommend picking up some new bolts from the store $50
worx intake grate and tbm rear sponsons sold
