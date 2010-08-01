Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Rare, vintage 1995 Bud Jet Sports Yearbook #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 858 FS Rare, vintage 1995 Bud Jet Sports Yearbook ebay auction ending at 10:30 EST tonight (Tuesday): vintage 1995 Bud Jet Sports Yearbook published by the International Jet Ski Boating Association, when the sport was at its peak.



This full-color, glossy publication produced by Personal Watercraft Illustrated, is loaded with beautiful photography of the sport's superstars and well-written stories by the sport's top journalists.



You will also find the OEM and after-market ads compelling.



This is a rare, completely legit piece of WaterCross racing.



I am de-cluttering my life and have many items spanning the sport's history from 1979 - 1998 that may be of interest to the sport's enthusiasts.



Purchase with confidence! I am proud of my excellent ratings by buyers and sellers. I intend to keep those high rankings.



Thank you in advance!



http://www.ebay.com/itm/192058669640 Attached Images Yearbook1995.jpg (1.16 MB, 9 views)

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



www.JetSkiFever.com PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978PWC Promoter 1979-20011981 Florida State Freestyle Champion2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle ChampionshipsCOLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cliff Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules